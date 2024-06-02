Malaika Arora shares cryptic post amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor: 'When they say you can't...'

Just a day earlier, Arjun Kapoor had also shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been in a realtionship for the past few years, have not shied away from sharing their lovable photos on social media and talking about their relationship on public platforms. However, it seems that all is not well between the couple as the internet is abuzz with rumours that Malaika and Arjun have broken up with each other.

After a Pinkvilla report stated that Malaika and Arjun 'respectfully parted ways' as their ‘relationship ran its course’, the actress's manager denied such rumours. Now, the Chaiya Chaiya girl has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 2, amid these breakup rumours. It read, "When they say you can't do it, do it twice and take pics." A day earlier on Saturday, June 1, Arjun had also shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories, that read, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities."





The two actors haven't made an official announcement yet, regarding their breakup reports. Malaika's manager reacted to these reports when she told IndiaToday, "No no, all rumours." It isn't the first time that rumours regarding Malaika and Arjun's breakup have surfaced, there have been multiple instances in the past when Malaika and Arjun had shut down such reports.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years as they married in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan, who turned 21 in November last year.

