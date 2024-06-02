SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs South Africa

SL vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 4 between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Sri Lanka is set to face off against South Africa in match 4 of the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Monday, June 3rd.

Sri Lanka is grouped with South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal in Group D. They are the champions of the T20 World Cup in 2014.

The team will be captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, who has led them to T20I series victories over Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan leading up to this ICC event. Despite their last competitive T20I match being in March due to the IPL, these victories have undoubtedly boosted the team's morale.

Unfortunately, the Lankans suffered a defeat in their first World Cup warm-up game against the Netherlands on Friday at Lauderhill.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 4th Match, Group D

Date & Time: Jun 03, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

SL vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Maheesh Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

SL vs SA My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock, Kusal Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks (vc), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Aiden Markram, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana

Also read| 'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters