Meet man who grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner, delivery boy, then became IAS officer, is posted at..

For some people, life itself is a struggle but they persist and end up getting extraordinary success. One such inspiring story is of IAS B Abdul Nasar who beat all odds to finally become an IAS officer.

Hailing from Thalasseri in Kerala's Kannur, Nasar lost his father when he was five, then, he and his siblings lived in an orphanage while his mother worked as a domestic helper. Nasar then finished his schooling while spending 13 years in a Kerala orphanage. At ten, he worked as a cleaner and a hotel supplier. He also ran from his orphanage but later returned to finish his education.

Despite the adverse situation, he finished high school and graduation from Thalassery’s government college. Nasar also supported his family by taking up odd jobs like newspaper delivery, tuition teacher and phone operator.

Thereafter, Nasar joined Farook College in Kozhikode and pursued his Masters and B.Ed from there.

In 1994, he got a government job as a Kerala Health Department official after receiving his postgraduate degree. He got promoted, eventually became the Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service in 2006. In 2015, Nassar was acknowledged as Kerala’s top Deputy Collector.

Later, he got a promotion to IAS officer in 2017. He served as Housing Commissioner to the Government of Kerala. He is currently posted as the District Collector of Kollam in 2019.