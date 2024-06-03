Sustainext: The way ahead in ESG

While the initial focus was on the core platform, the company transformed itself into a one-stop solution offering an ecosystem for end-to-end Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG).

Incorporated in 2022, Sustainext is a Pure Play SaaS provider specializing in Sustainability Data Management and Reporting. Co-Founded by Chetan Kasim - CEO, Sandeep Roy Choudhury - CSO, Brinda - Head Consulting and Innovation Kulkarni and Ajay Korpal - Head Product and Design, the core team share the vision and passion for Sustainability and wanted to build a company that will revolutionize Sustainability through a unique blend of Technology and Consulting.

While the initial focus was on the core platform, the company transformed itself into a one-stop solution offering an ecosystem for end-to-end Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG). The founding team comes with significant Technology and Sustainability Consulting expertise and it was this culmination that led to the formation of Sustainext and the ability to bridge gaps in the sector through cost effective yet highly efficient processes. Organizations often face a lot of challenges while navigating through the complex landscape of ESG and this is the gap that Sustainext want to bridge by combining Sustainability domain know-how with advanced technologies around automation, AI, and Analytics, and offer to clients full services with in-built consulting and partner with organizations on their ESG journey.

A giant step forward in ESG

Sustainext has made some rapid progress since its inception and is on track to becoming one of the fastest growing ESG Software providers globally. While the company was founded in India where it continues to dominate across both Platform and Consulting, it operates in several geographies with a strong client and partner base across 17 countries. America is one of the fastest growing regions for the company with a very strong presence in Canada followed by the Caribbean and the United States. The company has also made some significant strides in Australia and the EU. The Sustainext Distribution Channel and its Platform Model is one of its biggest USPs. As a partner-led driven organization, Sustainext works very closely with all its partners across domains, sectors and regions to customize solutions. What started off as a pure startup in 2022 with 4 member Core Team is now a team of 40+ full time dedicated employees working towards simplifying sustainability using the best of technology and providing a platform that simplifies data management and reporting.

Hand-holding towards attaining sustainable goals

One of the biggest challenges in the Sustainability sector is the lack of awareness and limited client readiness. While every organization is genuinely wanting to operate in a more environmentally friendly manner and start disclosing and reporting on their Sustainability performance, the biggest hurdle is not knowing where to start, what data to capture, how to go about the data capture process, identifying the relevant reporting frameworks, creating awareness internally across departments and determining the performance metrics. As an answer to this pain point, Sustainext has developed a unique framework called C.A.R.O.T which stands for Collect, Analyze, Report, Optimize, and Track which is the Art of Sustainability Data Management and this powered by technology leads to simplification of sustainability. By using Sustainext, ESG Data is made effortless and companies discover the Art of Sustainable Reporting.



The Decisioning process too is very slow and given that ESG Reporting is mandatory only to large, listed organizations and penalties do not really apply, it does not put pressure on firms to comply and report in a timely manner. The small and mid-size businesses, however, do it because the large organizations need them to create a greener supply chain. Sustainext’s module specific packages make it easy even for small and mid-size organizations to come onboard without having to invest in huge one-time set up fees and lock-in contracts.

Technology first approach



Meanwhile, SaaS has also evolved significantly over the past decade, and this is no different even with the Sustainability SaaS Sector. Sustainext is pioneering sustainability as a SaaS Platform through a unique blend of Consulting and Technology. Sustainext not only offers Software as a Service but Sustainability as a Service. The two big themes in today’s economy are Digital Transformation and Sustainability, and while the world is operating with a Digital first approach, Sustainext transforms that to a Sustainable First approach. And this can only be achieved through SaaS which is robust and scalable.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have a major impact on the SaaS ecosystem. These disruptive technologies help automate tasks, improve decision-making through advanced analytics, and customize experiences based on user spend patterns and personal preferences. Mobile-First SaaS is also growing at an alarming rate. The number of smartphone users is growing and the need to access data on Mobile first is becoming mandatory. WIth security and compliance concerns at an all time high, it is absolutely vital that SaaS companies implement very stringent security measures and comply with all regulations to ensure they maintain the certifications.

The way ahead across all sectors is sustainability and Sustainext is a one stop solution for businesses to scale their Environmental, Social, Governance. With innovation at the heart of Sustainext and a dedicated team for research and innovation, the brand realizes the need to invent constantly to stay on top of the sustainability matrix.