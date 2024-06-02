trendingPhotosDetail

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Here are the inside photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise bash held in Italy and France from May 29 to June 1.

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise bash in Italy and France is finally over, photos and videos from the festivities are now going being shared on the social media. Check out the inside moments featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and more Bollywood celebrities.

1. Shah Rukh Khan spotted with new hairstyle

1/5 While Shah Rukh Khan was seen chatting with Ranbir Kapoor, he was spotted with new hairstlyle, which led to netizens comparing his look to Johnny Depp.

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani engage in private moment

2/5 Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, dressed in their fashionable outfits, were seen engaged in a private moment, in this inside photo from the second pre-wedding bash.

3. Pitbull and Guru Randhawa after their performance

3/5 Indian singer Guru Randhawa and the American rapper Pitbutt, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, performed together on the cruise for all the guests.

4. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

4/5 Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, children of the ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, looked scintillating as they posed together in this inside photo.

5. Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan