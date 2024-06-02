Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

Meet man who grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner, delivery boy, then became IAS officer, is posted at..

Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'The place gives me...'

Meet woman with Rs 8330 crore net worth, who left Ratan Tata's company, then founded firm from her flat, she is...

Preity Zinta calls this movie 'toughest film' of her career; it's not Dil Se, Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Lakshya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

Meet man who grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner, delivery boy, then became IAS officer, is posted at..

Meet woman with Rs 8330 crore net worth, who left Ratan Tata's company, then founded firm from her flat, she is...

8 animals that communicate with eyes

8 health benefits of mushroom

8 PC games that defined our childhood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'The place gives me...'

Preity Zinta calls this movie 'toughest film' of her career; it's not Dil Se, Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Lakshya

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

Sanjeeda Shaikh revealed shocking incident of a girl touching her breast in a nightclub.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 07:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'
Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sanjeeda Shaikh received immense love and praise from the audiences and critics for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress made her presence felt among the talented leading cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha.

In a recent interview, Sanjeeda opened up about a shocking incident when she was groped by a woman. When she was asked if she had experienced any untoward eve-teasing incident in life, the Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa actress told Hauterrfly, "I remember one incident very vaguely but it was by a girl. I was in a nightclub. One girl was passing by and she just touched my breast and she left. I was kind of taken aback, like what just happened."

"We have always heard that boys touch you from behind and all, but some girls are no less. If you are going on the wrong track, gender does not come into play. Wrong is wrong. Call out even if a woman is wrong, playing the victimhood card is very unattractive", she further added.

Before Heeramandi, Sanjeeda was seen in a pivotal role as Saachi Gill in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner Fighter, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The Siddharth Anand directorial is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024, as of the present day.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence on his personal, professional bad phase, says he will..

In pics: PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor feeds rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, fans say 'get married'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement