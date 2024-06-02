Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when she was groped by a woman: 'She just touched my...'

Sanjeeda Shaikh revealed shocking incident of a girl touching her breast in a nightclub.

Sanjeeda Shaikh received immense love and praise from the audiences and critics for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress made her presence felt among the talented leading cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha.

In a recent interview, Sanjeeda opened up about a shocking incident when she was groped by a woman. When she was asked if she had experienced any untoward eve-teasing incident in life, the Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa actress told Hauterrfly, "I remember one incident very vaguely but it was by a girl. I was in a nightclub. One girl was passing by and she just touched my breast and she left. I was kind of taken aback, like what just happened."

"We have always heard that boys touch you from behind and all, but some girls are no less. If you are going on the wrong track, gender does not come into play. Wrong is wrong. Call out even if a woman is wrong, playing the victimhood card is very unattractive", she further added.

Before Heeramandi, Sanjeeda was seen in a pivotal role as Saachi Gill in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner Fighter, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The Siddharth Anand directorial is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024, as of the present day.

