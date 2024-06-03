'The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story made good dividends because...': Subhash Ghai shares why films fail at box office

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, was married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, built billion-dollar company in...

Watch viral video: Isha Ambani stuns during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy

Former air hostess reveals harsh realities of flight attendant job, says 'people think...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Former air hostess reveals harsh realities of flight attendant job, says 'people think...'

Amazing images of deep space shared by NASA Hubble Space telescope

10 cities that offer best foods in world

2000s TV shows to re-watch during summer break

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

'The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story made good dividends because...': Subhash Ghai shares why films fail at box office

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi: 'The audience’s opinion is what...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story made good dividends because...': Subhash Ghai shares why films fail at box office

"It is never the film but the budget of the film that fails at the box office", Subhash Ghai said as he shared his opinion on Hindi films struggling at box office in 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story made good dividends because...': Subhash Ghai shares why films fail at box office
Subhash Ghai on why films fail at box office
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Compared to Pathaan Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal earning more than Rs 500 crore net in India last year, this year we haven't had even one Bollywood film that had gone past Rs 250 crore net mark in the first five months. As Hindi films continue to struggle at the ticket windows, veteran director and producer Subhash Ghai has said that not films, but their budgets fail at the box office. 

Talking to ETimes, the Taal director stated, "It is never the film but the budget of the film that fails at the box office. In star-cast films, apart from star prices, it is a script that follows the star's image rather than the story itself. Every story decides its scale and cost of production and even suitable actors. The alluring entry of stars changes the whole scale of the script with big songs, actions, locales, and other aspects. When we enlarge the scale of a small, good story just because of the star's draw at the box office in the initial weeks, it goes haywire."

Sharing his opinion on why small-budgeted films such as 12th Fail and The Kashmir Files became successful, Ghai added, "The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, 12th Fail, and Shaitaan made good dividends because of good stories and viable budgets." He also talked about Jawan and Animal breaking records as he stated, "Star-cast films also run when the stars follow stories, as in the case of Animal and Jawan. Some stories do demand stars, but producers must take care of the stories first during the making of the film."

Talking about his own film production company Mukta Arts Limited, the filmmaker concluded, "We at Mukta Arts produced films like Aitraaz and Iqbal, and both were in budgets that were true to the stories, and it paid everyone. We produced 45 films, and I directed 18 movies, all with suitable budgets as per our stories. At Mukta Arts, we made 37 hits out of 45 at the box office."

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

Lions tackle raging river in viral video, internet is stunned

Sensex, Nifty soar to hit all-time highs ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results

Meet actor who once made tea on sets, cleaned floor, is now worth Rs 280 crore; flies in private jet, earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement