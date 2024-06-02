Twitter
Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'The place gives me...'

Adah Sharma confirmed she moved into Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat four months ago with her mother and also discussed if she was unsure about the house.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 06:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Adah Sharma has finally revealed that she has moved into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment in Mumbai. For the past many months, there were speculations that The Kerala Story actress is planning to take Sushant's Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra, on rent. And now, it is revealed that Adah has rented the flat for five years. 

In an interview with the Bombay Times, The Commando 3 actress spoke about moving into a new place to the portal and revealed that it's been four months since she moved in with her mother. She revealed why it took so long to confirm the same, "I moved into the flat four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in.”

Adah also commented about the new place's vibe, and said, "I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones." The 1920 actress added that she has lived in the Pali Hill house (Bandra) all her life, and this is the first time she has moved out of there. Sharma is a nature lover, and she loves being surrounded by trees and feeding birds, "Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds," she said. 

The Hasse Toh Phasse actress was also asked if she was unsure about moving into the home, like other tenants, and she replied, "I always follow my intuition, not other people’s opinions. Many people had tried to scare me away from starting my career with a horror movie (1920), but I did it and scared them instead (smiles). They dissuaded me from being a part of The Kerala Story, too, and the kind of numbers the film made is for all to see.” Adah along with her mother have opted for minimalist living, and have very little furniture. The report stated that both of them “sleep and eat on the floor” 3,600-sq ft duplex was reportedly locked up for three years. 

