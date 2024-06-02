MrBeast beats T-Series to become most subscribed YouTuber, followers reached...

After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie, he said.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has surpassed T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel on the platform. He shared the news on his X account with a picture, saying, "After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie." In the picture, he has a little more than 266 million followers than the music company. Check his post here.