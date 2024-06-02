Twitter
Bomb threat note forces Vistara flight from Paris to make emergency landing at Mumbai airport

KKR star Venkatesh Iyer ties the knot with Shruti Raghunathan, see pics

MrBeast beats T-Series to become most subscribed YouTuber, followers reached...

T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones' stunning knock helps USA beat Canada in opener

Before Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrishikesh Mukherjee wished to cast these actors in Anand, was denied...

Viral

MrBeast beats T-Series to become most subscribed YouTuber, followers reached...

After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie, he said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

MrBeast beats T-Series to become most subscribed YouTuber, followers reached...
Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has surpassed T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel on the platform. He shared the news on his X account with a picture, saying, "After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie." In the picture, he has a little more than 266 million followers than the music company. Check his post here.

 

 

 

