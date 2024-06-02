Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, left IPS to become an IAS officer, secured AIR...

Ruhani, a 28-year-old Gurgaon native, accomplished an incredible feat by placing fifth in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) extremely competitive Civil Services Exam (CSE). In her quest to realise her dream of joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), this achievement represents a critical turning point.

Even though Ruhani was already employed as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, she was very much hoping to become an IAS officer. She persistently worked towards this objective over the years, encountering many obstacles in the process. Ruhani persisted in her efforts even though she had previously failed by a small margin in terms of grades.



Ruhani's persistent hard work eventually paid off in her sixth and final attempt at the UPSC exam, following multiple failed attempts. She not only achieved an excellent rank but also rose to one of the coveted top five positions, guaranteeing her appointment as an IAS officer.



Ruhani's pursuit of academic excellence is evident in her journey. After attending a private school in Gurgaon, she continued her education at Delhi University's prestigious St. Stephen's College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in economics. Before Ruhani attempted the UPSC exam, she had demonstrated her ability by passing the Indian Economic Service Exam and being appointed Assistant Director at NITI Aayog.



Ruhani's ultimate goal was still to become an IAS officer, which motivated her to start the demanding UPSC preparation process. Ruhani persevered in her quest despite obstacles, such as four failed attempts where she just missed the mark each time. Her enthusiasm for the IAS did not waver while she was in Hyderabad undergoing training for the IPS.

Ruhani eventually achieved her long-held goal of becoming an IAS officer on her sixth attempt thanks to her unwavering determination and strong will. Her story is a tribute to the strength of tenacity and the satisfaction that comes from pursuing one's goals in the face of difficulty.