Meet UPSC topper who cleared JEE Advanced, went to IIT Kanpur, left high-paying job to become IPS officer, secured AIR..

Aditya Srivastava completed his schooling at CMS Lucknow's Aliganj branch. He was a topper in Class 12 as well. He scored 95% marks.

Success stories of IAS officers offer inspiration to UPSC aspirants who toil day and night to achieve their dreams. Each year, thousands of candidates take this exam, but only a few manage to pass. Even fewer are those who crack the UPSC exam on their first try. In this article, we will talk about Aditya Srivastava, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, who clinched the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination.

Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow emerged as the topper of UPSC 2023. Aditya's father is an Audit Officer (AO) in the Central Audit Department and his mother is a homemaker. As per reports, his younger sister is also working towards joining the civil services.

Srivastava's academic journey is an inspiration that highlights his versatility and determination. He finished his education at the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he got 95% in Class 12 exams. Aditya cleared JEE Advanced in 2014, securing admission to IIT Kanpur. At the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), he pursued a dual B.Tech and M.Tech degree.

He then got into a high-paying job in Bengaluru, earning Rs 40 lakh per annum. However, his ambition for civil services led him to quit after 18 months. He then decided to resign from his position to devote all of his attention to UPSC preparation. Aditya secured the first rank in his third attempt. In the UPSC 2022 exam, He got 136th rank which led to his selection for IPS. He completed his IPS training and kept studying for the UPSC 2023 exam.

The UPSC topper attributed his accomplishment to clever work, saying that in addition to studying hard for the tests, he also carefully planned and executed his study. He did not make the same mistakes he had made in the past, which contributed to his exam success.

Expressing his joy, he posted on X, "A journey I will cherish lifelong, full of gratitude to all those who stood by me throughout. Dreams do come true." He also shared the screenshot of the result with his name encircled and wrote, "One day, after years of struggle, It will hit you in a very beautiful way..!!"

According to Srivastava, he was completely taken aback by the outcome, saying he had been praying to be among the top 70. The all-India topper was "ecstatic" when he saw the outcome.

The UPSC topper intends to carry out all of the government-introduced programmes for the populace initially after taking on his duties. After that, he aspires to work at the public policymaking level for children, primarily in the areas of health and education.