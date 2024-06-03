Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

Media-Meet Press Conference with Dr. Subhash Chandra

Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone

IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joins IIT Bombay, gets job at NASA as scientist, leaves to work as…

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Media-Meet Press Conference with Dr. Subhash Chandra

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone

8 stunning pictures of galaxies, planets by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Most beautiful streets around the world

8 drinks to avoid in summer for better health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

This star kid, daughter of two superstars, admits nepotism helped her bag Rs 2000-crore hit, was advised surgery for...

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

HomeTelevision

Television

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix has announced the second season of the period drama Heeramandi

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced
Heeramandi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed Sanjay Leea Bhansali’s Heermandi for a second season. The news was broken by Variety on Monday morning before Netflix and Bhansali confirmed it later in the day. The filmmaker and the streaming giant shared a video of a flash mob in Mumbai with dancers dressed as the show’s courtesans. The video ended with the message: Heeramandi will return with season 2.

Within the first week of its May 1 launch, the series danced its way up the Netflix's worldwide non-English TV chart in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series for the streamer globally. The series has been reigning in the No. 1 spot in the India Top 10 chart since its launch.

Spanning 1920 through 1947, when the subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan, Season 1 of the lavish story is set in the Heeramandi district of Lahore, British India, the milieu of the tawaifs. As with the geisha of Japan, tawaifs were trained in music and dance and courted by nobility. At the show's center are Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), the scheming queen of Heeramandi, and her vindictive niece Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), who has ambitions to take her aunt's place.

Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha also feature in the show. On expanding the series, Bhansali said, "It takes a lot to make a series. This one has taken a lot. After Gangubai Kathiawadi released in February 2022, from that to now every single day I have worked without a break. So the responsibility is huge on the series," Bhansali told Variety.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

"In Heeramandi 2, the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes," Bhansali added.

The announcement has been met with mixed response from the fans. Most viewers have expressed excitement at the show returning, praising its grand scale and said they are looking forward to see what the characters will do now. However, there was more criticism for Sharmin Segal, one of the show’s leads, who has been criticised and trolled for her performance in season 1. “Petition to not cast Sharmin as Alamzeb,” wrote one user. Another added, “Just replace Sharmin Sehgal by Mrunal Thakur or other good royal looking actress.”

No release date or window for Heeramandi season 2 has been announced yet. Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India, said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to life. Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series -- making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon -- has been hugely energizing and it thrills me to share that we will be back with Season 2."

With inputs from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

Meet man who once worked for Rs 1000 per month, sold snacks in theatres, now runs Rs 5000 crore company, he is…

Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll: Haji Nurul Islam likely to win the seat, according to India Today-Axis My India

Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'The place gives me...'

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Smriti Irani vs KL Sharma, who will win?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement