Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Panchayat season 3 and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar are the most-awaited OTT releases this week.
Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, Eric, and Dedh Bigha Zameen are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.
1. Panchayat Season 3
The third season of the much-loved show Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, started streaming on Prime Video on May 28.
2. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Headlined and helmed by Randeep Hooda in his directorial debut, the controversial leader VD Savarkar's biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar started streaming on ZEE5 from May 28.
3. Illegal Season 3
Starring Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Misra in the leading roles, the third season of the legal thriller series Illegal dropped on JioCinema on May 29.
4. Dedh Bigha Zameen
Pratik Gandhi and Khushalii Kumar-starrer movie Dedh Bigha Zameen, written and directed by Pulkit, will start streaming on JioCinema on May 31.
5. Eric
Benedict Cumberbatch, known for playing Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Strange in Marvel Cinematic Universe, leads the limited series Eric on Netflix, which will premiere on May 30.