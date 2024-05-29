Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3091177
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Panchayat season 3 and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar are the most-awaited OTT releases this week.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 29, 2024, 08:39 PM IST

Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, Eric, and Dedh Bigha Zameen are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.

1. Panchayat Season 3

Panchayat Season 3
1/5

The third season of the much-loved show Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, started streaming on Prime Video on May 28.

2. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
2/5

Headlined and helmed by Randeep Hooda in his directorial debut, the controversial leader VD Savarkar's biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar started streaming on ZEE5 from May 28.

3. Illegal Season 3

Illegal Season 3
3/5

Starring Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Misra in the leading roles, the third season of the legal thriller series Illegal dropped on JioCinema on May 29.

4. Dedh Bigha Zameen

Dedh Bigha Zameen
4/5

Pratik Gandhi and Khushalii Kumar-starrer movie Dedh Bigha Zameen, written and directed by Pulkit, will start streaming on JioCinema on May 31.

5. Eric

Eric
5/5

Benedict Cumberbatch, known for playing Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Strange in Marvel Cinematic Universe, leads the limited series Eric on Netflix, which will premiere on May 30.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'
Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'
AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain in parts of Delhi, Noida after record heat, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews