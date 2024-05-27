Hassan Sex Scandal: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Releases Video, Promises To Appear Before SIT I Karnataka

Karnataka News: The Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually harassing several women, released a video on Monday in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and fully cooperate in the investigation. Grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna is the central figure in the mass sexual abuse case and was said to have fled India on April 27, a day after voting got over in his Lok Sabha constituency. While apologising to his grandfather, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, uncle HD Kumaraswamy, father HD Revanna, party workers and citizens in the video, Prajwal said his trip to Germany was pre-planned and that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 before 10 am to answer the charges laid against him.