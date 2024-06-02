SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 4 to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

New York is gearing up to host the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Monday, June 3.

Both Sri Lanka and South Africa have finalized their squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Wanindu Hasaranga will be leading the Sri Lankan team, while Aiden Markram will be at the helm for South Africa.

In their head-to-head T20I encounters, South Africa has emerged victorious in 12 out of 17 matches against Sri Lanka. However, when it comes to T20 World Cups, South Africa has clinched the title thrice, whereas Sri Lanka has managed to win it only once.

Sri Lanka boasts a formidable spin attack with the likes of Hasaranga and Theekshana in their lineup. Their pace bowling department is equally strong, with Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thusara, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka leading the charge. The team also has experienced all-rounders anchoring their batting lineup.

On the other hand, South Africa will see the return of their senior players to the T20 World Cup following their commitments in the IPL. Aiden Markram will be entrusted with the captaincy duties, supported by top-order batsmen such as Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated SA vs SL match is set to take place at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The evening game is slated to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between SL and SA live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

This marks the inaugural occasion of hosting international cricket of such grand scale in the United States, specifically in New York. The pitches are newly constructed, with many grounds resembling baseball fields, resulting in varying dimensions.

The venue is set to host a total of 8 matches, with the first game providing valuable insights into the behavior of the pitch.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the upcoming match is promising, with clear skies and abundant sunshine expected. Humidity levels are projected to be around 60 percent, creating comfortable playing conditions for the teams. Fortunately, there is no rain in the forecast, ensuring that the match will proceed as scheduled with a full 40 overs to be played.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa: H Klaasen, Q de Kock (wk), RR Hendricks, DA Miller, T Stubbs, AK Markram (C), M Jansen, G Coetzee, KA Maharaj, K Rabada, T Shamsi

Sri Lanka: K Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, C Asalanka, A Mathews, PHKD Mendis, D de Silva, D Shanaka, W Hasaranga (C), D Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, M Theekshana

