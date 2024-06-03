Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel warns her to collect her belongings, says otherwise he will...

Nikhil Patel has warned Dalljiet Kaur and asked her to collect her remaining belongings from Kenya.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are in news because of their married life as they have headed for separation after one year of marriage. The actress accused her estranged husband of cheating, while he said that they were not legally married.

Now, in a recent interview, Nikhil has warned the actress and asked her to collect her remaining belongings from Kenya. He has called actress social media post a ‘cheap media attention’. While speaking to The Times of India, Nikhil said, “As a normal citizen of the world, It is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws both in India and globally can, and are, often exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions that place innocent children and women at risk. Sharing pictures and video footage without consent of those involved, particularly in the case of children, who are always a vulnerable group in society and who always require protection of the law, is illegal and negligent.'”

Nikhil further also revealed that legal action will be taken by his legal team if she continues to put up with her actions on social media. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Nikhil said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding."

He mentioned that the ceremony was done only for the actress' family so that she could move to Kenya. He said, "This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya. Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent."

He added, "Dalljiet informed me, her son’s school, and others on the day she decided to leave that she did not plan to return to Kenya, except to collect her remaining belongings. I have safely stored these belongings for her. Her departure marked the end of our relationship for me, and despite her concerning social media activity over the past five months, I have found closure and solace, moving forward positively. However, Dalljiet's recent assumptions and impulsive posts on social media have caused confusion and distress among those around me. She has expressed a desire to return to my life and has crossed boundaries. Her posts have been misinterpreted, resulting in unnecessary harassment of family and friends unrelated to this situation. I hope she stops this behavior."

