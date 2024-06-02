Twitter
Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's first look from their 2nd pre-wedding in Italy goes viral

The wedding ceremonies for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to begin on July 12 with the main wedding function, or Shubh Vivah.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 08:33 PM IST

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's first look from their 2nd pre-wedding in Italy goes viral
The Ambani family recently hosted a lavish four-day pre-wedding celebration in Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others were spotted at the festivities. Social media is buzzing with snippets from Portofino, including a new video featuring Anant and Radhika.

In the video, shared by a fan page, Anant Ambani sports a bright blue shirt. Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, dazzles in a fuchsia pink dress. Her dress boasts broad shoulder straps, a square neckline, a V-shaped slit on the bust with button closures, a fit-and-flare silhouette, a pleated design, a flowy skirt, and a midi hem length. She accessorized her look with a printed scarf tied in a ponytail, cherry red lip shade, darkened brows, blushed skin, a statement necklace, dainty earrings, rings, and white ballerina flats.

 

 

The wedding ceremonies for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to begin on July 12 with the main wedding function, or Shubh Vivah. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad, a day of divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13. The grand wedding reception is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

 

