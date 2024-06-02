Twitter
Meet USA batter Aaron Jones who took T20 World Cup 2024 opener by storm

Jones, who came in to bat with the team at 42-2 in pursuit of 195 runs, dismantled the Canadian bowling attack with a remarkable strike rate of 235.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

American cricketer Aaron Jones delivered a spectacular performance, scoring a match-winning 94 runs off just 40 deliveries during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. His innings, which included four fours and 10 sixes, propelled the United States of America (USA) to a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Canada in the opening match of the main stages of the competition. Jones, who came in to bat with the team at 42-2 in pursuit of 195 runs, dismantled the Canadian bowling attack with a remarkable strike rate of 235.

Jones honed his skills in the West Indian domestic circuit before making his mark on the international stage. Representing teams such as Combined Campuses, Barbados, Rangpur Riders, and Seattle Orcas, he has been a key player in America's cricketing journey since October 2018. While he made his debut in One Day Internationals (ODIs) in April 2019, Jones has truly excelled in the T20 format.

In his 27 T20Is, Jones has amassed 478 runs at an impressive average and strike rate of 28.11 and 116.87, respectively, including two half-centuries. His aggressive style of play is evident in his 27 fours and 23 sixes, with Jones remaining unbeaten on eight occasions in T20 internationals. His consistent performances have solidified his position as a valuable asset to the American cricket team.

Jones is quite skilled with the ball, having taken six wickets in 27 matches at an economy rate of 6.92 and a bowling strike rate of 18. Additionally, he has achieved a total of five dismissals in both first-class and List A cricket, maintaining an economy rate of around six.

Also read| SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
