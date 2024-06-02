Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

T20 World Cup 2024: Roston Chase shines as West Indies survive Papua New Guinea scare in Group C opener

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Amul Milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre across India, check new rates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Maldives bans entry of Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'

10 yoga asanas to look younger

8 health benefits of Ice Apple

This Mughal emperor wore different color dress everyday, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

Not Suniel Shetty, but this actor was playing Dev in Dhadkan, he later replaced action star from Sunny Deol's...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made their Bollywood debut in the 2012 romantic comedy Vicky Donor. Ayushmann played a sperm donor in Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 10:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards
A still from Vicky Donor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta-starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke dealing with surrogacy to Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu-starrer Cheeni Kum based on the love story between a 64-year-old man and a 34-year old woman, Bollywood has challenged social taboos repeatedly. One such film came in 2012, that dealt with the concept of sperm donation and went on to become a huge success.

The movie being talked about is none other than Vicky Donor. The romantic comedy starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in their Bollywood debut. Set against the backdrop of sperm donation, the movie was centred around two families from Bengali and Punjabi backgrounds and won over the hearts of the audiences and critics.

Vicky Donor also marked Shoojit Sircar's return to direction after seven years since his directorial debut Yahaan released in 2005. After Shoojit's second film Shoebite, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, got stuck into a copyright issue (and still remains unreleased), the director returned to filmmaking in 2012 with the help of John Abraham, who made his debut as a producer with the romantic comedy.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Vicky Donor was made in just Rs 10 crore and earned more than five times its budget. It collected Rs 35.22 crore net in India and grossed Rs 54.66 crore worldwide at the box office. Its success led to its remakes being made in Telugu and Tamil languages as Naruda Donoruda in 2016 and Dharala Prabhu in 2020, respectively. But both the remakes were not as successful as the original Hindi version.


Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor

The Shoojit Sircar directorial earned three National Film Awards - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actor to Annu Kapoor, and Best Supporting Actress to Dolly Ahluwalia. Ayushmann Khurrana won Best Male Debut and Best Playback Singer Male for Pani Da Rang at the Filmfare Awards.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence on his personal, professional bad phase, says he will..

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor feeds rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, fans say 'get married'

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win, says government needs to...

Disha Patani raises temperature at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, looks mesmerising in backless green dress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement