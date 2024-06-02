This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made their Bollywood debut in the 2012 romantic comedy Vicky Donor. Ayushmann played a sperm donor in Shoojit Sircar directorial.

From Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta-starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke dealing with surrogacy to Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu-starrer Cheeni Kum based on the love story between a 64-year-old man and a 34-year old woman, Bollywood has challenged social taboos repeatedly. One such film came in 2012, that dealt with the concept of sperm donation and went on to become a huge success.

The movie being talked about is none other than Vicky Donor. The romantic comedy starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in their Bollywood debut. Set against the backdrop of sperm donation, the movie was centred around two families from Bengali and Punjabi backgrounds and won over the hearts of the audiences and critics.

Vicky Donor also marked Shoojit Sircar's return to direction after seven years since his directorial debut Yahaan released in 2005. After Shoojit's second film Shoebite, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, got stuck into a copyright issue (and still remains unreleased), the director returned to filmmaking in 2012 with the help of John Abraham, who made his debut as a producer with the romantic comedy.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Vicky Donor was made in just Rs 10 crore and earned more than five times its budget. It collected Rs 35.22 crore net in India and grossed Rs 54.66 crore worldwide at the box office. Its success led to its remakes being made in Telugu and Tamil languages as Naruda Donoruda in 2016 and Dharala Prabhu in 2020, respectively. But both the remakes were not as successful as the original Hindi version.





Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor

The Shoojit Sircar directorial earned three National Film Awards - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actor to Annu Kapoor, and Best Supporting Actress to Dolly Ahluwalia. Ayushmann Khurrana won Best Male Debut and Best Playback Singer Male for Pani Da Rang at the Filmfare Awards.

