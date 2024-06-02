Twitter
Personal Finance

Amul Milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre across India, check new rates here

The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 10:27 PM IST

Amul Milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre across India, check new rates here
The marketer of milk and milk products, GCMMF, under the brand name of Amul has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by approx. Rs 2 per litre. The new rate will be effective from June 3 in all markets across the country.

The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to range of 3-4% increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation. With the fresh hike, the revised milk prices for variants such as 500 ml Amul buffalo milk, 500 ml Amul Gold milk, and 500 ml Amul Shakti milk stand at Rs 36, Rs 33, and Rs 30, respectively.
 

The last time GCMMF had raised the milk price was in February 2023. The hike is necessitated to compensate farmers for their increased cost of production, Mehta said. "The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to the range of 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than the average food inflation. It is worthwhile to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets," GCMMF said in a statement.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers, according to GCMMF. "The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

