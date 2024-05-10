TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10 results DECLARED @ tnresults.nic.in, here's direct link

The TN 10th results is online on the official results website: tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) released the TNDGE SSLC Results 2024 (Secondary School Leaving Certificate). The TN 10th results is online on the official results website: tnresults.nic.in.



How to Check TN SSLC 10th Result 2024:



1. Log in to official website, tnresults.nic.in;

2. Select 'TN Board Class 10th (SSCL) Result 2024' on the homepage;

3. Key in your login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and captcha code on a new window;

4. Click on 'submit';

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen;

6. Download and print the board result for future reference.