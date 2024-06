Poll Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal, Crude Bombs Hurled, Angry Mob Throws Reserve EVM Into Water

Violence broke out in several parts of West Bengal on Saturday as the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections were held in the state. While crude bombs were hurled as clashes broke out between party workers in Jadavpur constituency, a reserve electronic voting machine (EVM)was reportedly thrown into the water by a mob in South 24 Parganas district.