Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli diet plan: A look at foods that star India cricketer eats to stay fit; rice dishes, lentils and...

INS Arihant's wake: Make in India's Defense rise

Watch: Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ performance lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Another plot on Salman Khan's life foiled, police arrest four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, who planned to...

Ridhima Pandit to marry Shubman Gill in December? Actress breaks silence: 'If something...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli diet plan: A look at foods that star India cricketer eats to stay fit; rice dishes, lentils and...

INS Arihant's wake: Make in India's Defense rise

Watch: Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ performance lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Stunning images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Space telescope

Does eating mangoes increase blood sugar levels?

8 Indian inventions that shaped course of history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Poll Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal, Crude Bombs Hurled, Angry Mob Throws Reserve EVM Into Water

Hoax Bomb Threat Again: Suspicious Bag Found In Garbage Bin At New Delhi Railway Station

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Watch: Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ performance lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Another plot on Salman Khan's life foiled, police arrest four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, who planned to...

Ridhima Pandit to marry Shubman Gill in December? Actress breaks silence: 'If something...'

HomeIndia

India

INS Arihant's wake: Make in India's Defense rise

Since India joined just a handful of countries with the technical capacity to construct and run nuclear-propelled submarines, the launch of INS Arihant was very noteworthy.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

INS Arihant's wake: Make in India's Defense rise
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The first home-built nuclear submarine in India, the INS Arihant, was launched on the day that India commemorated the tenth anniversary of her victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. The project had been in the works since 1984, with construction starting in 1998.

Without the hype surrounding today's Make-in-India initiatives, the debut was actually evidence of the nation's industrial prowess. L&T manufactured the hull; Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division provided the control systems; and Walchandnagar Industries supplied the steam turbine systems. The reactor was helped to shrink to fit inside the submarine's hull by scientists from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

Since India joined just a handful of countries with the technical capacity to construct and run nuclear-propelled submarines, the launch of INS Arihant was very noteworthy.

Shortly after the launch, India tested the 350-kilometer-range, nuclear-capable ballistic missile Dhanush, a naval version of the Prithvi. The 500-kilogramme payload capability of Dhanush allows it to strike targets both on land and at water using both conventional and nuclear bombs.

Since then, throughout the past 15 years, India’s defence sector has seen a considerable transition, the most essential being the indigenisation of the sector. The Narendra Modi government's strong support for the Make-in-India initiative has been instrumental in the significant increase of India's defence exports to a record ₹21,083 crore, exceeding a 30% increase from the previous year.

Indian manufacturers are expanding their capacities and capabilities as a result of an indigenisation list that prioritises import substitution. This list includes Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles, Remotely Piloted Air Borne Vehicles with payloads of up to 2 kg for the Army, and Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems, among others.

Additionally, the government has allocated 75% of the capital acquisition budget for procurement from local enterprises. This is also the reason why investors have shown significant interest in companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in recent years.

India's exports from companies like HAL include Dornier aircraft, and advanced light helicopters, additionally list includes  BrahMos missiles, artillery guns, radars, and armored vehicles. A report by Jefferies in April, as cited by Forbes, suggests that state-owned companies and their suppliers should take the lead in this effort, as highlighted in recent government-to-government defense talks.

As of May 7, the market value of Bengaluru-based public sector company HAL has grown from ₹67,000 crore in August 2022 to over ₹2.48 lakh crore, making it India's largest public sector defense company by market capitalization. Another public defense manufacturer, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is valued at ₹1.66 lakh crore, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is worth ₹43,000 crore. This demonstrates strong investor confidence in India’s defense sector.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hardik Pandya net worth: Natasa Stankovic to get 70% property? A look at star India cricketer's wealth

BJP MP-actor Sunny Deol accused of forgery, cheating, extortion; producer says, 'Rs 2.55 crore of my money is...'

Reliance Jio’s free data services forced companies to cut tariffs, that was unsustainable: Sunil Mittal

Virat Kohli diet plan: A look at foods that star India cricketer eats to stay fit; rice dishes, lentils and...

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ropes in man who worked in Avengers Endgame, Avatar, Black Panther 2, The Batman; he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement