Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Neha Kakkar's Balenciaga, internet loves it

A little girl's dance to Neha and Tony Kakkar's "Balenciaga" has taken Instagram by storm, garnering over 363,000 likes.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Neha Kakkar's Balenciaga, internet loves it
In a world where viral videos come and go at lightning speed, one young dancer has captured the hearts of netizens worldwide. A video featuring a little girl grooving to Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's hit song "Balenciaga" has become an internet sensation, amassing over 363,000 likes on Instagram.

Posted by the account @adorable_aanyaa, the clip showcases the young performer's incredible talent and infectious energy. Dressed in a charming outfit, she not only nails every move but also brings an undeniable charisma to her performance. Her adorable expressions and perfect timing have left viewers in awe.

The internet, often a place of diverse opinions, seems to be in unanimous agreement about this tiny dancer's skills. Comments on the viral post are overflowing with praise and encouragement. "Best dance ever," wrote one enthusiastic fan, while another urged her to "Keep it up." The admiration doesn't stop there—one commenter even dubbed her "Little Neha Kakkar," noting her striking resemblance to the popular singer.

"Cute dance, you just looking wowww," gushed another fan, punctuating their comment with a heartfelt emoticon. The sentiment is echoed throughout the comment section, with another viewer declaring, "Amazing performance, little Queen."

In an era where social media can be a platform for negativity, this young girl's dance video serves as a refreshing reminder of the joy and positivity it can also bring. Her performance not only showcases raw talent but also spreads happiness, one click at a time.

