Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Smriti Irani vs KL Sharma, who will win?

Incumbent MP Smriti Irani from BJP and Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma are the major candidates in the fray for the Amethi seat.

The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 finally comes to an end after the voting in the seventh and final phase was conducted today (June 1). Polling in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat was conducted in the fifth phase on May 20.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP Uttar Pradesh swept away Uttar Pradesh by winning 62 out of 80 seats. BJP’s Smriti Irani emerged victorious in the Amethi seat with 468514 votes, defeating Congress’ Rahul Gandhi who secured 413394 votes.

According to India Today-Axis My India, this is the Exit Poll prediction for Uttar Pradesh:

NDA: 64-67

INDIA: 8-12

OTH: 0-1

It will be an exciting contest in Amethi with the Congress fielding the Gandhi family’s trusted member Kishori Lal Sharma, and the BJP’s Smriti Irani eyeing to retain the seat. With NDA predicted to win a majority in the state, Smriti Irani may again emerge victorious in the seat.

