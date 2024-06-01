Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Caught on CCTV: Leopard's jaw-dropping leap over wall to snatch hen stuns internet, watch

Oil marketing companies reduce prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 69.50

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Meet star kid who played role rejected by Salman, Akshay, Ajay, film became superhit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Caught on CCTV: Leopard's jaw-dropping leap over wall to snatch hen stuns internet, watch

Oil marketing companies reduce prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 69.50

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Foods to eat after morning run

10 enchanting images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 anticipated films to watch out for in June

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

Meet star kid who played role rejected by Salman, Akshay, Ajay, film became superhit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

HomeViral

Viral

Caught on CCTV: Leopard's jaw-dropping leap over wall to snatch hen stuns internet, watch

A CCTV footage from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, showing a leopard leaping over a wall to hunt a hen has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 08:39 AM IST

Caught on CCTV: Leopard's jaw-dropping leap over wall to snatch hen stuns internet, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A dramatic CCTV footage showing a leopard leaping over a wall to hunt a hen in Tamil Nadu has taken social media by storm. The video, capturing a tense moment in a Coimbatore neighborhood, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency ANI.

The footage showcases the leopard's remarkable agility and strength as it spots the unsuspecting hen perched on the wall. In a split second, the leopard makes a powerful leap towards its prey. Although the hen attempts a desperate escape, it is ultimately overtaken by the relentless predator. This intense encounter, vividly captured on camera, highlights the raw hunting skills of these elusive big cats, even as they venture into urban areas.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many expressing a mix of awe and fear. One viewer commented, "This is unreal," capturing the sense of disbelief at seeing such a wild spectacle unfold in a residential area. Another user remarked on the leopard's fierce nature, saying, "Leopards are so brutal." The proximity of such dangerous wildlife to human habitation elicited concern from another user, who wrote, "You can't have leopards near you." A fourth individual simply stated, "This is so scary," reflecting the anxiety many feel about the encroachment of wild animals into populated regions.

The incident underscores the ongoing issue of human-wildlife conflict in India, where expanding urban areas increasingly overlap with natural habitats. As leopards and other wildlife find their territories shrinking, encounters like this one are becoming more common, raising important questions about coexistence and safety.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

Azim Premji gets a sigh of relief from High Court, long pending criminal case now…

Salman Khan once broke his strict no kiss policy for this superstar, its not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Anjali breaks silence on viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing her on stage: ‘I have always…’

BJP MP-actor Sunny Deol accused of forgery, cheating, extortion; producer says, 'Rs 2.55 crore of my money is...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement