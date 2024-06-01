Caught on CCTV: Leopard's jaw-dropping leap over wall to snatch hen stuns internet, watch

A dramatic CCTV footage showing a leopard leaping over a wall to hunt a hen in Tamil Nadu has taken social media by storm. The video, capturing a tense moment in a Coimbatore neighborhood, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A leopard caught jumping and catching a hen on camera, in Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/ZigYG6NxhJ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

The footage showcases the leopard's remarkable agility and strength as it spots the unsuspecting hen perched on the wall. In a split second, the leopard makes a powerful leap towards its prey. Although the hen attempts a desperate escape, it is ultimately overtaken by the relentless predator. This intense encounter, vividly captured on camera, highlights the raw hunting skills of these elusive big cats, even as they venture into urban areas.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many expressing a mix of awe and fear. One viewer commented, "This is unreal," capturing the sense of disbelief at seeing such a wild spectacle unfold in a residential area. Another user remarked on the leopard's fierce nature, saying, "Leopards are so brutal." The proximity of such dangerous wildlife to human habitation elicited concern from another user, who wrote, "You can't have leopards near you." A fourth individual simply stated, "This is so scary," reflecting the anxiety many feel about the encroachment of wild animals into populated regions.

The incident underscores the ongoing issue of human-wildlife conflict in India, where expanding urban areas increasingly overlap with natural habitats. As leopards and other wildlife find their territories shrinking, encounters like this one are becoming more common, raising important questions about coexistence and safety.