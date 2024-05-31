Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who made debut with Rekha, became Madhuri Dixit's driver, son was also tagged super flop, he is now..

Shekhar Suman started his career in 1984 with Rekha's film 'Utsav', produced by Shashi Kapoor and directed by Girish Karnad. The intimate scenes between Shekhar Suman and Rekha had gone viral when the film was released.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 31, 2024, 09:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who made debut with Rekha, became Madhuri Dixit's driver, son was also tagged super flop, he is now..
Many actors and actresses in the film industry enter the world of cinema with dreams. Some succeed after their debut and become superstars, others struggle to create an identity. Today, we will tell you about an actor who made his debut in the film world with Rekha in 1984. After his successful debut, this actor worked with Madhuri Dixit, Padmini Kolhapure, and Dimple Kapadia, among others but soon, his series of flop films began in 1989 which couldn't take his career to great heights. Currently, this actor is grabbing headlines and being appreciated for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'. 

The star of the acting world that we are talking about today has shown his acting skills not only in films but also on TV, by playing all kinds of characters. This actor also once regularly picked up superstar Madhuri Dixit to and from film sets. We are talking about none other than Shekhar Suman. 

Shekhar Suman started his career in 1984 with Rekha's film 'Utsav', produced by Shashi Kapoor and directed by Girish Karnad. The intimate scenes between Shekhar Suman and Rekha had gone viral when the film was released. The actor himself once revealed that he did not have to work very hard to sign his debut film. 

Speaking about his debut film, Shekhar Suman told Siddharth Kannan, "This was probably the most unprecedented break for any newcomer in the history of Indian cinema. In 15 days, I’d been signed for the film. I hadn’t even opened my suitcases yet. And in two months, I was on set, shooting with Rekha. I will forever be obliged to Shashi Kapoor, Girish Karnad, Rekha, all of them."

In another interview, Shekhar Suman said that before 'Utsav' was released, he was signed for 'Manav Hatya', the budget for which was very low. In this film, he worked opposite Madhuri Dixit. She was a new heroine at that time. However, due to the lack of budget for the shoot, he used to go to pick up Madhuri Dixit on his bike.

Shekhar Suman began his career with superstars and was successful till 1989 but despite getting such a great start, his career did not flourish as expected. Shekhar Suman gave back-to-back flop films after which he transitioned to television. He enjoyed some success there, after starring in TV shows and hosting his talk show 'Movers and Shakers'.

Shekhar Suman struggled to make a strong career in the film industry. The same fate is also currently being faced by his son Adhyayan Suman who has been struggling to get a significant role for many years. 

Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' and are being heavily appreciated for their role in the Netflix web series.

