Meet actress who worked as HR, started career as TV anchor, then became superstar, her net worth is..

Anasuya Bharadwaj made her silver screen debut with Jr NTR and Sadha starrer Telugu film 'Naaga'. It was an uncredited cameo for which Anasuya Bharadwaj received Rs 500 as remuneration.

Many actresses do not think of making a career in the film industry but often become an integral part of the film world, thanks to their hard work and talent. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who entered this profession by chance but then achieved superstardom in no time. We are talking about Anasuya Bharadwaj who is a television presenter and actress who works in Telugu films and television.

Anasuya Bharadwaj, born in 1985, completed her MBA from Badruka College in 2008. After her education was completed, Anasuya Bharadwaj worked as an HR executive. Early in her career, she also refused a lot of offers to work in films and rather worked as a TV anchor for Sakshi TV.

Anasuya Bharadwaj made her silver screen debut with Jr NTR and Sadha starrer Telugu film 'Naaga'. It was an uncredited cameo for which Anasuya Bharadwaj received Rs 500 as remuneration. As for her current fees, Anasuya Bharadwaj now charges Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per day.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's most notable performances are 'Kshanam' (2016), 'Rangasthalam' (2018), and as Dakshayini in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Not many people are aware of Anasuya Bharadwaj's personal life. The actress has been Susank Bharadwaj since 2010 and has two children with him.

On the work front, Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently waiting for the grand release of Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rule' which is set to release in theaters on August 15. She is all set to reprise her role as Dakshayini in the film. As for her net worth, Anasuya Bharadwaj's estimated net worth is Rs 15-16 crores.