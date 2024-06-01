Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's 'black magic' ritual claim

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

8 anticipated films to watch out for in June

Mental health: Drinks to combat depression and stress 

8 Bollywood films you don't know were Hollywood remakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

India's highest paid villain earns Rs 200 crore a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman's fees; not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol

Malaika Arora addresses breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, actress' manager says...

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

HomeViral

Viral

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

NASA has issued a warning about an impending strong solar storm set to hit Earth. According to NASA, a massive solar flare occurred on May 29, 2024, at 10:37 a.m. ET.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:57 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…
Image: NASA
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

NASA has issued a warning about an impending strong solar storm set to hit Earth. According to NASA, a massive solar flare occurred on May 29, 2024, at 10:37 a.m. ET. This strong solar storm, which is made up of extremely charged particles, is rapidly approaching Earth and could result in radio blackouts as well as the breathtaking northern lights, or aurora borealis. The electrons collide with the radio waves more frequently after being struck by these charged particles, which causes signals to deteriorate or disappear entirely. The solar flare, identified as X1.4, was photographed by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. Solar flares, which are frequently connected to coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are powerful outbursts of light, energy, and fast-moving particles from the Sun. Although these flares' radiation cannot directly harm people on Earth, it can interfere with the atmospheric layer that GPS and communication signals pass through.

The Sun is currently approaching another solar maximum, which will increase the frequency of solar flares. Normally, solar flare activity peaks every 11 years. Additionally, a CME linked to Region 3697 is expected to affect Earth's magnetic field between late May 31 and early June 1 (UTC), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This could cause the aurora to be visible in the northern and upper Midwest states, extending from New York to Idaho.

Solar flares are categorised according to their intensity, with A-class being the weakest and X-class being the strongest. Each letter denoting a tenfold increase in energy. An X-class flare, for example, has ten times the power of an M-class flare and one hundred times the strength of a C-class flare. The most potent solar flare recorded with modern instruments occurred in 2003, reaching beyond X28. X-class flares, the most powerful, have the potential to trigger long-lasting radiation storms, which could lead to damage to satellites, communication systems, and even ground-based technologies such as power grids. For example, X-class flares in December 2006 caused a CME that disrupted GPS signals on Earth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet son of labourer, who bought goat for Rs 150 after selling wood, then bought cow, now owns Rs 3000 crore company...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

Mr & Mrs Mahi review: Janhvi, Rajkummar's earnest performances can't save film that doesn't really get cricket or women

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

P2P Lending vs Traditional Lending: Which is right for you?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement