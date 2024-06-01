NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

NASA has issued a warning about an impending strong solar storm set to hit Earth. According to NASA, a massive solar flare occurred on May 29, 2024, at 10:37 a.m. ET. This strong solar storm, which is made up of extremely charged particles, is rapidly approaching Earth and could result in radio blackouts as well as the breathtaking northern lights, or aurora borealis. The electrons collide with the radio waves more frequently after being struck by these charged particles, which causes signals to deteriorate or disappear entirely. The solar flare, identified as X1.4, was photographed by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. Solar flares, which are frequently connected to coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are powerful outbursts of light, energy, and fast-moving particles from the Sun. Although these flares' radiation cannot directly harm people on Earth, it can interfere with the atmospheric layer that GPS and communication signals pass through.

The Sun is currently approaching another solar maximum, which will increase the frequency of solar flares. Normally, solar flare activity peaks every 11 years. Additionally, a CME linked to Region 3697 is expected to affect Earth's magnetic field between late May 31 and early June 1 (UTC), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This could cause the aurora to be visible in the northern and upper Midwest states, extending from New York to Idaho.

Solar flares are categorised according to their intensity, with A-class being the weakest and X-class being the strongest. Each letter denoting a tenfold increase in energy. An X-class flare, for example, has ten times the power of an M-class flare and one hundred times the strength of a C-class flare. The most potent solar flare recorded with modern instruments occurred in 2003, reaching beyond X28. X-class flares, the most powerful, have the potential to trigger long-lasting radiation storms, which could lead to damage to satellites, communication systems, and even ground-based technologies such as power grids. For example, X-class flares in December 2006 caused a CME that disrupted GPS signals on Earth.