Nita Ambani nearly missed Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash due to....

The four-day second pre-wedding celebration for Anant and Radhika began on May 29 and will continue until June 1, sailing from Italy to France.

India's richest person, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, continue to inspire many with their lavish celebrations. Their youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, are the center of attention as the Ambanis host grand pre-wedding events.

The four-day second pre-wedding celebration for Anant and Radhika began on May 29 and will continue until June 1, sailing from Italy to France. This follows their first pre-wedding celebration, which was held in March 2024 in Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika's Gol Dhana ceremony (official engagement) took place at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, followed by the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony in February 2024, marking the start of their wedding festivities.

Amidst the excitement, it was revealed that Nita Ambani almost missed the family celebration. Diagnosed with COVID-19, she recovered just in time to attend the pre-wedding bash. She shared this news during the graduation ceremony at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) on May 19, 2024, stating, “I recovered from COVID this morning. My first time. And I wouldn't have missed this graduation for anything in the world."

Nita Ambani is the Founder and Chairperson of DAIS, the Reliance Foundation, and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Over the years, DAIS has educated many celebrity children, including Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan, and Sara Tendulkar. Nita Ambani's sister, Mamta Dalal, is a teacher at DAIS and has taught many star kids, although she prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Anant and Radhika are set to marry on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India. Their wedding invite, released on May 30, has since gone viral on the internet.