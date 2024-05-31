Watch: First video of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash goes viral

The first video from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a private cruise across Europe has surfaced, creating a buzz on social media.

The first video from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a private cruise across Europe has surfaced, creating a buzz on social media. The celebration, which commenced on May 29 and is set to run through June 1, features the popular American band, Backstreet Boys, performing in Italy.

Celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahrukh Khan have gathered in Italy to partake in the joyous occasion. The video captures the magic of the Backstreet Boys as they take the stage at the party, dressed in white and performing their hit song 'I Wanna With You', with partygoers seen dancing to their performance.

Additionally, images of Ranveer Singh and Ananya Pandey from Italy have also surfaced, with Ananya seen admiring the splendor of Italy. This marks the second pre-wedding bash, following the Jamnagar celebration which saw the likes of Akon, Rihanna, and Diljit Dosanjh entertaining the guests.

It is reported that the second pre-wedding bash will feature a performance by Indian singer Guru Randhawa and American rapper Pitbull, also known as Armando Christian Pérez. The video of this glamorous event is currently making rounds on social media, captivating audiences worldwide.