Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Don't hit me': Raveena Tandon pleads as mob attacks her, accuses her of assaulting women, shocking video goes viral

PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today, focus on 100-day agenda, cyclone, heatwave

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

Boy on platform snatches passenger's phone from moving train, video goes viral

Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Don't hit me': Raveena Tandon pleads as mob attacks her, accuses her of assaulting women, shocking video goes viral

PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today, focus on 100-day agenda, cyclone, heatwave

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

9 creatures who can walk on two legs

Spectacular images of universe captured by NASA Hubble Space telescope

10 sparkly images of stars captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 2: Rajkummar, Janhvi film holds well, beats Yodha, Madgaon Express

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

Karsanbhai Patel was raised in a house of modest means in Ruppur, Gujarat, where he was born in 1945 into a family of farmers.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Success stories of rags to riches are the most touching and inspirational. The founder of the well-known detergent and personal care products company Nirma Limited, Karsanbhai Patel, has a comparable tale. 
 
Karsanbhai Patel was raised in a house of modest means in Ruppur, Gujarat, where he was born in 1945 into a family of farmers. Following his graduation in chemistry, Patel started working as a lab technician in a government laboratory. Even with his meagre pay, he wanted to launch his own company in order to live a more secure life.

Patel first observed that a large number of people couldn't afford pricey detergents or different washing brands in 1969. He introduced a low-cost detergent powder that would be accessible to the majority of people after recognising the market gap. Patel worked in his backyard using simple ingredients to make a detergent powder that he named Nirma, all for a meagre Rs 15,000 loan. On his bicycle, he then started selling his detergent powder door to door. 

After that, Nirma's appeal skyrocketed since it was the most affordable brand, costing just Rs 13 per kg. 
 
To start production, he rented a small manufacturing facility and hired labourers. Subsequently, Nirma's prosperity skyrocketed, and the business became well-known throughout India.

Today, Nirma is a leading player in the industry, employing approximately 18,000 people. The company has diversified its product range, venturing into makeup, soaps, and personal hygiene products. With an annual revenue of Rs 7,000 crores, the Nirma Group has become a well-known conglomerate, boasting a total revenue of over Rs 23,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who became IIT Bombay professor at just 22, got sacked from IIT after some years because..

Meet Indian with Rs 35000 crore net worth, is married to actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after..

What to do for Mangal dosha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What are exit polls? When and how are they conducted?

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement