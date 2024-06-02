Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

Success stories of rags to riches are the most touching and inspirational. The founder of the well-known detergent and personal care products company Nirma Limited, Karsanbhai Patel, has a comparable tale.



Karsanbhai Patel was raised in a house of modest means in Ruppur, Gujarat, where he was born in 1945 into a family of farmers. Following his graduation in chemistry, Patel started working as a lab technician in a government laboratory. Even with his meagre pay, he wanted to launch his own company in order to live a more secure life.

Patel first observed that a large number of people couldn't afford pricey detergents or different washing brands in 1969. He introduced a low-cost detergent powder that would be accessible to the majority of people after recognising the market gap. Patel worked in his backyard using simple ingredients to make a detergent powder that he named Nirma, all for a meagre Rs 15,000 loan. On his bicycle, he then started selling his detergent powder door to door.

After that, Nirma's appeal skyrocketed since it was the most affordable brand, costing just Rs 13 per kg.



To start production, he rented a small manufacturing facility and hired labourers. Subsequently, Nirma's prosperity skyrocketed, and the business became well-known throughout India.

Today, Nirma is a leading player in the industry, employing approximately 18,000 people. The company has diversified its product range, venturing into makeup, soaps, and personal hygiene products. With an annual revenue of Rs 7,000 crores, the Nirma Group has become a well-known conglomerate, boasting a total revenue of over Rs 23,000 crore.