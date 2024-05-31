Twitter
Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Ruki Sukhi Roti' will melt your heart, watch

A delightful viral video shows an adorable little girl dancing with infectious energy to the popular Bollywood song "Ruki Sukhi Roti" from Nayak.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 31, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

A heartwarming video circulating online has captured the infectious joy and energy of a young girl dancing her heart out to the popular Bollywood song "Ruki Sukhi Roti" from the 2001 film Nayak. The clip, posted on Instagram by @adorable_aanyaa, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 594,000 likes and winning the hearts of netizens everywhere.

In the video, an adorable little girl, dressed in a cute outfit, grooves to the upbeat melody with unbridled enthusiasm. Her carefree performance and natural flair for dance are an absolute delight to witness, leaving viewers with an undeniable smile on their faces.

The song "Ruki Sukhi Roti," featuring the iconic voices of Alka Yagnik and Shankar Mahadevan, has been a fan favorite since the film's release over two decades ago. Its catchy rhythm and lively energy have made it a popular choice for dance challenges and viral videos on social media platforms.

While the internet is no stranger to videos of people showcasing their dance moves to this peppy track, this particular clip has struck a chord with audiences worldwide due to the sheer joy and innocence radiating from the young performer.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with an outpouring of love and appreciation for the little girl's talent and zest for life. "Best dance ever," exclaimed one user, while another wrote, "Keep it up." Others drew comparisons to the film's lead actress, with one comment reading, "Small Rani Mukherjee." The video has also been met with an array of endearing reactions, including "So cutee" and "Amazing performance little Queen."

