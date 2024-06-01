Twitter
Kajal Agarwal says south heroines are 'stereotyped', explains why Bollywood has meatier roles for married actresses

Kajal Aggarwal remarked how the south film industry has a stereotypical approach towards married female actresses, and even compared the system with Bollywood.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 10:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kajal Aggarwal reflected on how actresses are trying to change the system of South Indian film industries and even opened up about why married actresses don't get to meatier roles. While promoting her upcoming film Satyabhama with Galatta Plus, she agreed that the perception towards married actresses in Bollywood is different than South. 

Baradwaj Rangan remarked that how Bollywood will offer the role of an action heroine to Deepika Padukone in Fighter and a leading romantic part to Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which isn’t the case in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. He further said that in the South film industries, a married woman would play a “strong” role like the one Kajal plays the tough cop in Satyabhama, or an emotionally driven character. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Kajal added, "We still have a little bit of stereotyped attached. I am hoping that we get rid of it soon. I also feel it is now that this entire new generation of actresses are married and have children.”

Then Baradwaj pointed out how the Hindi film industry had Sharmila Tagore and Hema Malini, who continued to act in such parts after marriage, but it hasn’t happened to that extent in the South film industries. Kajal took a pause and admitted that the audiences are ready to watch them in such roles, but makers should be willing to offer them such characters. 

Kajal has predominately worked in the Tamil and Telugu industries. She made her debut in Bollywood with Singham (2011) and was seen in Special 26 (2013), and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016). In the interview, she lauded Nayanthara for creating a balance between doing romantic and strong roles. "If we are offered, we would take the meatier roles, maybe the pivotal roles in films. Things are changing. Like Nayanthara for example, I love how she conducts her filmography, I love her choices. She is an exception, who gets these parts, on her terms and conditions. So that is great.” Kajal's Satyabhama will be released in cinemas on June 7. Kajal also has Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in the pipeline, and she called her role in Shankar's film 'hardest role' of her life. 

