Watch: Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ performance lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Katy Perry sets stage on fire at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with her performance.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash on a cruise is grabbing headlines. Recently Backstreet Boys performed at the bash, and now, Katy Perry’s video delivering an electrifying performance is going viral on social media.

Katy Perry delivered a power-packed performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash, in which 800 guests were treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner in Italy and the South of France. Katy was seen performing her 2010 song Firework in a video from an Ambani party at Cannes.

Katy was seen shining in a silverback shimmery off shoulder corset gown and kept her beautiful locks open. She was seen jumping with joy while performing and the guests were also seen grooving to her hit track.

The video went viral on social media and the fans can’t get enough of Katy Perry’s performance. A fan tweeted, "Feels soooo good to see her sing!" Many were impressed with Katy's look, a metallic gown. One wrote, "OMG Katy Perry, mother, you look amazing! We missed you..." Another tweeted, "She looks so good."

The celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch on May 29, followed by a Starry Night- themed evening gala. The guests landed in Rome on May 30, for a dinner party and an after-party that began at 1 a.m. The guests landed in Cannes for a masquerade bash on May 31.

Apart from Katy Perry, Backstreets Boys and Guru Randhawa also performed at Ambani pre-wedding cruise bash. Some of the guests in attendance include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Orry, Veer Pahariya and others. Deepika Padukone skipped the grand bash this time due to her pregnancy. The grand bash began at May 29 and concludes today, June 1 and the couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.

