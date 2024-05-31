Twitter
Meet man who became IIT Bombay professor at just 22, got sacked from IIT after some years because..

Thanks to his countless achievements and talent, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi was offered the position of Assistant Professor on contract at IIT Bombay but soon, this dream turned into a nightmare when his employment at IIT Bombay took an unexpected turn in 2019.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 31, 2024, 01:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many people get recognised as Indian geniuses at an early age but soon their careers seem to take an unexpected turn, sometimes for the worse. Today, we will tell you about a child prodigy named Tathagat Avatar Tulsi who is currently in the midst of unemployment, a major downside for a physicist of his caliber. 

Born in September 1987 in Bihar, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi completed his schooling when he was 9. He then made history at 11 when he obtained a BSc degree from Patna Science College and then, at 12, he completed his MSc from the same college. 

But, despite all these achievements, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi did not stop and pursued PhD at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (IISc), achieving this milestone at 21.

Thanks to his countless achievements and talent, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi was offered the position of Assistant Professor on contract at IIT Bombay but soon, this dream turned into a nightmare when his employment at IIT Bombay took an unexpected turn in 2019. 

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi says that in 2019, IIT Bombay terminated his services after he took an extended leave due to illness.

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi experienced high fever in 2011 and that is when his struggles began. He took a leave for 4 years from IIT Bombay and relocated to his hometown in 2013. In 2019, unfortunately, IIT Bombay management dismissed him from his position. 

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi is currently unemployed and is studying law. 

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, who was once considered one of the most talented Asian children getting nicknames like "Superteen" by Science, "Physics Prodigy" by The TIMES, and "Master Mind" by The WEEK, is currently unemployed and trying to rebuild his life.

