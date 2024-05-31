Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a CM, became his second wife by going against parents, her net worth is..

Despite being an actress and producer, Radhika Kumaraswamy always grabbed headlines for her personal life, thanks to her secret marriage to former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Many actresses in Bollywood get success in the film industry but are often spoken about only regarding their personal lives. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who made such a move 18 years ago that it not only caused a stir in the film industry but also in Karnataka politics. Kannada film actress and producer Radhika Kumaraswamy who is married to JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy since 2006 caused a stir when the news of their marriage and love story first came to light.

Radhika Kumaraswamy had a successful career in films but her decision to marry for love ruined her chances. People also became more interested after this news came out, in JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy's personal life, which created an uproar.

Let us tell you that Radhika Kumaraswamy made her debut in films in 2002 with the Kannada movie 'Neela Megha Shama'. She had just completed class 9 when she entered the film world. As a lead actress, Radhika Kumaraswamy made her debut with 'Ninagagi', opposite Vijay Raghavendra, followed by 'Tavarige Baa Tangi', starring Shivrajkumar.

Both these films became superhits and skyrocketed Radhika Kumaraswamy's career, however, the actress chose to follow her heart.

Radhika Kumaraswamy worked in 30 films in her career after which she turned producer. Her first film as a producer was 'Lucky' starring Yash which was released in the year 2012.

Radhika herself revealed in 2010 that she was married to the former CM since 2006 and that they also have a daughter named Shamika.

Radhika's parents were against the wedding but the duo were in love and chose to get married. When the couple got married, HD Kumaraswamy was 47, and Radhika was 27 years younger than him. Radhika became his second wife.

Both Radhika and HD Kumaraswamy kept their marriage a secret for a long time.

Now, Radhika Kumaraswamy might not be popular as an actress but she is a successful name in the business world. Her estimated net worth is Rs 124 crore while her husband HD Kumaraswamy has assets worth Rs 181 crore.

