India

Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll: Haji Nurul Islam likely to win the seat, according to India Today-Axis My India

This time, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress gave the ticket to Haji Nurul Islam, while the BJP fielded Rekha Patra

Voting for West Bengal's Basirhat Lok Sabha seat was held on June 1 ( Phase 7). This time, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress gave the ticket to Haji Nurul Islam, while the BJP fielded Rekha Patra. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has gave ticket to Nirapada Sardar, while the Indian Secular Front handed the ticket to Akhtar Rahaman Biswas. Haji Nurul Islam is likely to win the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, according to India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.