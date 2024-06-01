Who is Alexander Ilic? Mystery man spotted with Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic; earlier linked to Disha, Tripti

Amid divorce rumours of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, her recent spotting with Alexander Ilic fueled their link-up rumours. Butt who is Alexander Ilic? Read on to know more.

Ever since Natasa Stankovic's divorce rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya have made headlines, the actress' recent activities have been tracked by netizens.

Within a day of divorce rumours, Natasa was spotted with Alexander Ilic. On Saturday, May 25, Natasa was spotted with Alexandar (Alex) Ilic. The model and actor was previously linked with Disha Patani, and now, his appearance with Natasa has fueled their link-up rumours. Natasa has neither commented on her divorce from Hardik, nor on her linkup with Alexander

Who is Alexander Ilic?

As per media reports, Fitness trainer, actor and model, Alexander Alex Ilic hails from Serbia and has been staying in India for the past seven years.

Alexander's Bollywood stint

Alexander Ilic made a name for himself as a model and an actor. He gained recognition after featuring in Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan with Sonam Kapoor. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker as leads.

Alexander Ilic linkup with Disha Patani

Alexander made headlines for his close friendship with actress Disha Patani. Reportedly he got her face tattooed on his arm. Disha was dating Tiger Shroff and after their reported breakup, the Malang actress was spotted together. Their photos and interactions on social media fueled their link-up rumours, but they never confirmed or denied them either.

Alex and Disha were roommates?

Alexander has known Patani for a long time. They both shared the same modelling agency and even a flat once. In an interview with India Today, he said, “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates."

Alexander was even spotted with Tripti Dimri

Before Alexander was spotted with Natasa, he was even seen with Animal star Tripti Dimri. The actress shared a photo with Alexander from the gym on her Instagram story.

