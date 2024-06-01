Before Rani Mukerji, this actress was finalised for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, she rejected to star opposite SRK because...

Karan Johar wanted his favourite actress in his third directorial, but she rejected the film, as she was not in sync with the character.

Director Karan Johar and his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have always broke box office records. The filmmaker started his career with the iconic SRK-Kajol duo, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became 1998's highest-grossing film. Karan repeated SRK-Kajol in his second directorial, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and they did it again.

For his third directorial, Karan wanted to bring back Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol charm again. But the actress backed out and was replaced by Rani Mukerji. The movie we're talking about is Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK), and Kajol rejected the role of Maya Talwar. In KANK, Shah Rukh was paired opposite Priety Zinta, and Rani played the on-screen wife of Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was based on the theme of adultery, where Dev Saran (SRK) and Maya (Rani) are unhappy with their married lives. They come together and find solace. By the end, Maya is separated from Rishi Talwar (Abhishek), and Riya (Preity) divorces Dev. Before Rani Mukerji, Karan approached Kajol for Maya, but she rejected the film and even revealed the reason.

Why did Kajol reject Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna?

While appearing on Koffee With Karan with SRK and Rani, Kajol said that she was not in sync with Maya. Karan Johar asked her why she did not want to do the film. Then Kajol said that she was not agreeing to Maya in the film. The Gupt actress said she's the kind of woman who would try to save the marriage instead of breaking it. She would not end her marriage like the character in the film.

Box office collection of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Made on the reported of Rs 50 crores, the movie grossed Rs 60.28 crore in India, and Rs 50.92 overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 111.20 crores. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and was called average.

