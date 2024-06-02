Twitter
Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: Who is SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang, set to win 2nd term as CM?

This victory is poised to bring Prem Singh Tamang, also known as PS Golay, back as Chief Minister for a second term

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: Who is SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang, set to win 2nd term as CM?
Image source: X/@PSTamangGolay
    Prem Singh Tamang's party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), retained power in the Sikkim Assembly Elections as it crossed the majority mark of 17 out of 32 Assembly seats on Sunday. This victory is poised to bring Prem Singh Tamang, also known as PS Golay, back as Chief Minister for a second term. The 56-year-old is CM of Sikkim since 2019 and the leader of the SKM since its founding in 2013.

    PS Golay, a significant figure in the state’s politics, formed the SKM after parting ways with Pawan Kumar Chamling, the leader of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Golay hails from West Sikkim and has been politically active since the early 1990s. He joined the SDF in 1993, won the 1994 Sikkim Assembly elections from the Chakung constituency.

    In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly elections, Tamang led the SKM to a victory with 17 seats, ending Chamling's 25-year rule. Tamang was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 27, 2019, at a ceremony in Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

    In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats while the SDF secured 15. As vote counting progresses, all eyes are on the final results to see if SKM maintains its lead and secures a second term for Tamang.

