Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

Ankita Lokhande penned an emotional note about her debut show Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years, and even remembered the contribution Sushant Singh Rajput had in her life.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 11:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years
Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta
Ankita Lokhande, known for her iconic portrayal of Archana in the beloved TV show Pavitra Rishta, took to Instagram to commemorate the series' 15-year journey alongside her own in the entertainment industry. The show, which marked her acting debut, not only catapulted her to fame but also established a deep connection with audiences nationwide. In a heartfelt post, Ankita reminisced about her transformation into Archana and the enduring love she continues to receive for the role.

She expressed gratitude to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms for entrusting her with such a significant role early in her career, acknowledging the everlasting impact it has had on her life. Furthermore, Ankita took a poignant moment to remember her co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav, her on-screen love interest.

She credited Sushant for mentoring her through her acting journey, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping her skills and the show's groundbreaking storytelling. As she reflected on the unique portrayal of Marathi culture in 'Pavitra Rishta,' Ankita emphasized the show's innocence and its ability to resonate with viewers on a profound level.

In the following post, she also added a series of pictures of her with Sushant as Archana and Manav captioning it as, "It's not just 15 years of Archana, it's also 15 years of Archana and Manav, a couple who personified love, marriage, understanding and companionship. They're perfect. They're what we call "Goals"."

She highlighted Sushant's transition from television to Bollywood, underscoring his remarkable journey and the impact of his sudden demise on the industry. Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Manav in Pavitra Rishta, ventured into Bollywood with notable films like Kai Po Che! and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. 

His untimely passing in 2020 left a void in the hearts of millions, with his final film Dil Bechara released posthumously as a poignant tribute to his legacy. In contrast, Ankita Lokhande embarked on a journey in films, showcasing her talent in supporting roles in projects like ManikarSwantantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

