Meet IAS officer who was victim of domestic violence, mother of two, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she's posted in

Just as Savita was nearing the end of her education, a proposal came from a wealthy family. She was only 16 years old when her life took an unexpected turn.

Clearing the UPSC exam is no mean feat as it is touted as one of the toughest exams in the country. In this article, we are going to talk about IAS officer Savita Pradhan, who is a mother of two and has been a victim of domestic violence. Despite all the adversities she faced, she cleared the UPSC exam, that too in her first attempt.

Savita was born into a tribal family in the Mandai village of Madhya Pradesh, where financial struggles made education seem like a distant dream. The scholarship she received during school was the only reason her parents allowed her to continue her studies. Despite these challenges, she became the first girl in her village to complete Class 10.

After finishing Class 10, Savita was admitted to a school located 7 kilometers away. The round trip bus fare of Rs 2 was beyond their means, prompting her mother to take up a small job to cover the cost. Eventually, the family moved to the village where her new school was situated. There, Savita pursued science with dreams of becoming a doctor.

After getting married, Savita's in-laws didn't treat her well. She was not allowed to eat at the dinner table with everyone else and eat after everyone at home had eaten. Many times she would run of out food and wouldn't be allowed to prepare food for herself again. Many times, she would take the rotis to the bathroom and eat. She was also forbidden from laughing aloud. Her husband was no good and would often hit her and threaten to kill her. Even after having two kids, her in-laws continued to assault and harass her.

Unable to bear the torture anymore, Savita chose to end her life one day. Her mother-in-law was watching her from a window even as she was about to hang herself from the ceiling fan. Savita's mother-in-law didn't do anything save her. Her husband attempted to physically harm her son. She gathered all her strength and snatched the child from him. It is then that Savita realised it was futile to give up her life for the people who didn't care for her.

Savita then decided to leave her home and left with both her children and Rs 2,700. She ran a beauty salon and gave tuitions to children to make ends meet. Her parents and siblings were supportive and she enrolled for a BA in Public Administration. Savita topped the examination at Barkatullah University in Bhopal.

She then learned about state civil services and took the examination for it and cracked it in the first attempt. At 24 years old, she was posted as a chief municipal officer.

After getting divorced, she found love again. Meanwhile, she has climbed up the government ladder and is currently the joint director, urban administration for Gwalior and Chambal. She also has a YouTube channel called ‘Himmat wali Ladkiyan’.