'Don't hit me': Raveena Tandon pleads as mob attacks her, accuses her of assaulting women, shocking video goes viral

The complainant alleged that Raveena Tandon's driver hit a woman and claimed that the actress, under the influence of alcohol assaulted their family.

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was attacked by a mob on Raveena Tandon. It all started after her driver hit three people with the vehicle, causing injuries.

The complainant alleged that Raveena Tandon's driver hit a woman and claimed that the actress, under the influence of alcohol assaulted their family. In the video, actress Raveena Tandon was seen requesting the mob not to harm anyone, heard telling them, "Please don't hit anyone."

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

"I know she is bleeding. Don't touch my driver. I request you. Please don't do it," pleaded Raveena Tandon in viral. The actress and her driver were repeatedly attacked by a mob. In a clip, someone in the mob says, "Why did your driver run? He hit me. My nose is bleeding. Bring your driver here."

Mohammad, a resident of Bandra, claimed that actress Raveena Tandon was drunk and that she abused and assaulted the women of his family. He went to the Khar police station to file a report but said the police refused to take action against her.

According to the Mid-day report, Police officials stated that the incident happened late on Saturday night near Rizvi College on Carter Road in Bandra West. The actress's car hit a family, including a mother, her daughter, and her niece, causing them to sustain injuries to their heads and noses.

In a road rage incident, the actress's driver allegedly assaulted the family, sparking a mob attack. Raveena Tandon intervened to protect him but was also attacked. Allegations of her being intoxicated have been made. Police are investigating.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.