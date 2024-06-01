IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warm-up: Dominant India beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in New York

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya's impressive performances propelled India to a total of 182/5 against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The bowlers then stepped up to secure a convincing 60-run victory.

Captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first, with Virat Kohli being rested for the match. Bangladesh's top-order struggled against the swing and movement generated by Arshdeep Singh, who claimed two early wickets. Mohammed Siraj also made an impact, as India rotated their bowling options effectively to stifle Bangladesh's chase.

All smiles in New York as #TeamIndia complete a 60-run win in the warmup clash against Bangladesh



The focus now shifts to whether India can capitalize on their talent and resources to secure trophies, or if their 11-year trophy drought will persist in upcoming ICC events.

While India reached the semifinals of the previous T20 World Cup in Australia, there were evident weaknesses in the team that were often masked by individual brilliance. The knockout loss to England in Adelaide served as a reality check for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, highlighting the team's position in the modern white-ball game.