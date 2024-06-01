Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Smriti Irani vs KL Sharma, who will win?

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Live: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, who will win? Check prediction

Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll: Haji Nurul Islam likely to win the seat, according to India Today-Axis My India

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha, who will win?

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Live: Rahul Gandhi might defeat Dinesh Pratap, predicts News18 Mega Exit Poll

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Smriti Irani vs KL Sharma, who will win?

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll: Haji Nurul Islam likely to win the seat, according to India Today-Axis My India

8 evening snacks with zero-oil for weight loss

Diabetes: 10 low-glycemic index foods to manage insulin levels

10 best foods for healthy teeth and gums

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Kajal Agarwal says south heroines are 'stereotyped', explains why Bollywood has meatier roles for married actresses

Before Rani Mukerji, this actress was finalised for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, she rejected to star opposite SRK because...

Amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor says 'we have two choices in life', shares cryptic post on Insta

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 11:16 PM IST

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra were held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be announced on June 4, 2024.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. While Thackeray faction is in INDI bloc.  Sitting MP from Shiv Sena UBT Arvind Sawant has been fielded from the South Mumbai seat. While Shiv Sena (Shinde) has pitched Yamini Jindal.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 28-32 seats out of the total 48 in Maharashtra this Lok Sabha election, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted. The INDIA bloc may secure 16-20 seats in the state.

As per News18 Poll Hub survey, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win 32-35 seats, with 20-23 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections.  The INDIA bloc may win 15-18 seats, with six-eight for the Congress.

 
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, started a small cart, now owns Rs 20000 crore firm which is India's largest..

After Hardik Pandya, now Natasa Stankovic breaks silence amid rumoured divorce with India star

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

Sex scandal accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to undergo potency test; What is it and how is it conducted?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement