Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra were held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be announced on June 4, 2024.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. While Thackeray faction is in INDI bloc. Sitting MP from Shiv Sena UBT Arvind Sawant has been fielded from the South Mumbai seat. While Shiv Sena (Shinde) has pitched Yamini Jindal.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 28-32 seats out of the total 48 in Maharashtra this Lok Sabha election, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted. The INDIA bloc may secure 16-20 seats in the state.

As per News18 Poll Hub survey, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win 32-35 seats, with 20-23 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA bloc may win 15-18 seats, with six-eight for the Congress.