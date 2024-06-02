Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Amid divorce rumours, the latest report claims Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are 'not getting divorced'.

To all Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's fans, here's a piece of good news. As per the latest report, the couple are working towards their troubled marriage, and 'don't want to get divorced'. As per the recent report of Entertainment Tonight, the couple is 'unhappy', and they want to fix things.

The portal quoted a source saying that the couple is dealing with some problems. "Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn't care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments," the source said. The insider further told the portal, "They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn't repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are."

As per the media portal, the Gone Girl star 'feels overwhelmed'. The insider further said, "Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Last month, it was reported Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship had hit rock bottom. According to In Touch Weekly, the couple is heading for divorce, and the Pearl Harbor actor has already moved out of J-Lo’s house. The portal quoted a source who confirmed the end of Ben-Jennifer's relationship. The insider further said that Ben shouldn't be blamed for this. The source said, "Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share. The writing is on the wall — it’s over, they’re headed for a divorce – and for once, (Ben‘s) not to blame!"

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004. However, soon the actors broke up and reunited in 2021. After another high-profile romance, the two married in July 2022 in Las Vegas.

Read: Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.