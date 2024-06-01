Amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor says 'we have two choices in life', shares cryptic post on Insta

After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor dropped his first cryptic post on Instagram amid their breakup rumours.

Arjun Kapoor has dropped his first cryptic post since the rumours of his breakup with longtime girlfriend, former VJ and actress Malaika Arora has surfaced. On Friday, there were reports that Arjun and Malaika have ended their relationship respectfully. Later in the day, the actress' manager reacted to the reports and shunned it as baseless rumours.

On Saturday, Arjun shared a note on his Instagram stories. The 2 States actor wrote, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities." For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official on latter's 45th birthday.

Malaika's cryptic post after breakup rumours

Amid talk of a split with actor Arjun Kapoor, actress Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post on Friday, saying "The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us". Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika, who has 18.8 million followers, shared a quote that read: "The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them."

Earlier in the day, a source close to IANS confirmed that Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, have split. "Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other," the source said.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship rumours began back in 2018 when they made an appearance at a fashion show together. Later, on Malaika’s 45th birthday, the couple confirmed their union on social media. During Arjun’s Koffee With Karan appearance, too, The actor spoke in detail about his love life and his plans to take their relationship to the next level. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen playing an antogonist in Singham Again.