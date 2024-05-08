Watch: Ranbir Kapoor recalls 'disturbing' memory from his childhood in throwback viral video, says 'I was four years...'

Ranbir Kapoor revealed one memory that still disturbs him, in the viral throwback video from Koffee With Karan.

We all hold onto memories from our childhood, both the good and the bad. In a recent viral video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sharing one of his childhood memories.

The clip is from his appearance at Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. He can be seen talking about one 'disturbing' memory involving Kareena and Ridhhima. In the throwback viral video, he can be heard saying, "It disturbs me deeply that Riddhima and Kareena used to play house house, and I used to be the husband and I used to keep alternating between Riddhima's husband and Kareena's husband. I was around 4 years old and they both were years old. I clearly remember that and still disturbs me."

Karan Johar seemed shocked by the memory, calling it deeply embarrassing. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also embarrassed and agreed with Karan, saying she was glad she didn't remember it. Kareena said, "Oh god that is very in-sensual and I am glad that I don't remember this."

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after their relationship began four years ago on the sets of the fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra, which was released on September 9 in the same year. Before marrying Alia, Ranbir also dated actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Before Deepika and Katrina, it was also reported that the Rockstar actor dated Sonam Kapoor briefly when they were shooting their debut film Saawariya in 2007. Their relationship didn't work out, but Sonam remained close friends with Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

In fact, when the Neerja actress appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 with Kareena in 2017, she even revealed that Karisma wanted her to marry Ranbir.

