Gullak 4 trailer: Mishra family witness clash between parenting and adulthood, fans say 'this show should never end'

Mishra Parivar returns in the fourth season of Gullak, and this time they clash between parenthood and adulthood.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 19, 2024, 10:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A still from Gullak 4
The makers of Gullak starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar have announced the fourth season of the light-hearted family entertainer series. It is created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey. Taking to the Instagram handle, TVF announced the fourth season of 'Gullak', marking the first Indian show to have four seasons. The caption reads, Mishra Pairvar ke ghar ke naye kisse dekhne ke liye ho jaaiye taiyaar!#Gullak Season 4 Streaming Soon Exclusively On SonyLIV".

The previous seasons beautifully presented the small nuances of the daily life of a middle-class family. Bringing the story of a family, the show dwells on different emotions. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the show is one of the most loved web series among the audience. Building more excitement among the fans, the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer for the show.

The trailer shows the face-off between parenting and adulthood in the Mishra family. It depicts a clash between Aman's thinking process and that of his parents, which leads to a conflict between them. All these differences create new issues in the family. So, season four is full of laughter and relatable moments.

Actor Jameel Khan, who is known for his performances in 'Mission Raniganj', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', '14 Phere', 'Badmaash Company', and others expressed his excitement about the new season and opened up about his character. He said, "Being a part of Gullak feels like going back to my own roots and family. Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career. It gives me a chance to step into my father's shoes and helps me understand him better. I am excited for the audience to embark on this unforgettable journey that will leave a lasting impact, as they see a reflection of themselves or their family through us." Directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the show features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar and the new entrant, Helly Shah. Gullak season four is to premiere on June 7

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Read: TVF announces fourth season of Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni-starrer Gullak, fans say 'fir ek baar Mishra parivaar'

